Big 12, SEC, Big 10, ACC all cancel tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big 12 confirmed Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Big 12 Championship.

The tournament was scheduled to take place all weekend at Sprint Center.

The Southeastern Conference also announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.

The SEC tweeted at 10:47 a.m. that they made their decision, "Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus."

The Big Ten Conference also announced Thursday that they too will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament.

"The Big Ten Conference will us this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to COVID-19 pandemic" the conference tweeted at 10:45 a.m.

Less than an hour before the Big 12 cancellation was reported, Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a State of Emergency in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Under the proclamation, all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are canceled.

The MLS also suspended all play for 30 days, starting immediately on March 12.

On March 11, just hours after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the NCAA banned fans from attending the March Madness tournament.

The NBA also suspended the rest of their season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference also announced Thursday that they too were canceling their tournament.

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”