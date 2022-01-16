Another KC-area school district canceling classes this week due to staffing issues

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning. The district was one of the last in the state to return to the classroom after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is the second district in the Kansas City area to cancel classes this week due to staffing issues.

Due to the high number of staff absences cause by COVID-19 and other illnesses, all district buildings will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The closure also includes cancellation of the before and after school childcare program and KidZone.

The district will offer curbside meals that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following location:

Banneker Elementary School

Eisenhower Middle School

Carl B. Bruce Middle School

Rosedale Middle School

FL Schlagle High School

J.C. Harmon High School

You do not have to pre-register for the meals. The closure does not include the Central Office and the public libraries.

Olathe School District also canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, facing high numbers of staff members out sick.