Another KC-area school district canceling classes this week due to staffing issues

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is the second district in the Kansas City area to cancel classes this week due to staffing issues.
Due to the high number of staff absences cause by COVID-19 and other illnesses, all district buildings will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The closure also includes cancellation of the before and after school childcare program and KidZone.
The district will offer curbside meals that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following location:
- Banneker Elementary School
- Eisenhower Middle School
- Carl B. Bruce Middle School
- Rosedale Middle School
- FL Schlagle High School
- J.C. Harmon High School
You do not have to pre-register for the meals. The closure does not include the Central Office and the public libraries.
Olathe School District also canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, facing high numbers of staff members out sick.