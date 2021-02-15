Second case of COVID-19 UK variant found in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas has recorded a second confirmed case of the UK variant of COVID-19.

The second case of the variant, known as B.1.1.7, was found in Sedgwick County. The first case was identified in Ellis County earlier this month.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the Sedgwick County patient likely contracted the virus while traveling out of state. Further details about the patient were not released.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said public health officials are urging people to double mask.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” he said.

Dr. Norman also encouraged Kansans to continue to socially distance and isolate when they feel sick.

Missouri reported its first case of the variant on Feb. 7 in a patient in Marion County.

The B.1.1.7 variant is now predominant in the UK and may be up to 70% more deadly than previous variants, according to findings from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the variant could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March, but that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are proving effective against it.