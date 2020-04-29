Second COVID-19 positive inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility dies

LANSING, Kan. — A second inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to prison officials.

The inmate, who was a man over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions, died Wednesday, April 29.

He was transferred to KU Medical Center on April 24 and tested positive for the virus on April 25.

The inmate was serving a life sentencing for convictions on two counts of robbery, five counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of kidnapping, 12 counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, three counts of criminal sodomy and two counts of drug possession.

He had been a prisoner in the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1999.

Prison officials declined to name the prisoner or identify his underlying medical conditions, citing privacy concerns.

Another COVID-19 positive inmate, a man in his 50’s, died Monday.

