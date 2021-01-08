Second Harvest Community Food Bank starting new ‘senior box’ distribution site

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Second Harvest Community Food Bank will have a new senior box distribution site at the Leavenworth Mission starting in February.

“Our goal is to make sure individuals in need have the support and resources they need from Second Harvest,” Chad Higdon, Chief Executive Officer, said. “This includes our seniors in Leavenworth County that rely on our programs for food supplementation.”

Second Harvest will distribute 125 “senior boxes” each month in partnership with the Leavenworth Mission.

Individuals seeking to be approved for the monthly service must submit an application and meet a set of requirements.

Those seeking to apply can do so Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Fridays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m. at the Leavenworth Mission at 1140 Spruce Street, Leavenworth, KS.

“I am very proud of my team and the steps to provide this great resource to seniors within Leavenworth County,” Higdon said. “It is an honor to be able to help assistance 125 seniors in need.”