Second man charged in deadly attempted robbery at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man is now the second person charged in an attempted robbery that led to a deadly shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex.

George Steen has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in the death of Monrico Roseberry, prosecutors said Friday.

Kansas City police were called to an apartment complex near 80th and Campbell just after 1 a.m. April 5. When officers arrived, they found Roseberry dead, sitting on the living room couch of a second-floor apartment.

A woman later told police her brother, Steen, had called, asking for a place to stay, and she offered to let him stay with her and Roseberry.

Court documents say when she went to let Steen in, he repeatedly said, “I’m sorry. They made me do it,” and two unknown men pushed past her.

Believing one man was holding a gun to her back, she led them to the apartment, court records say, where one of the men allegedly shot Roseberry.

All three ran from the apartment, but Steen was taken into custody when police were canvassing the area that night.

Earlier this month, 24-year-old Shimari Frierson was also charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in this case.

Court records say Steen had told Frierson and another man about thousands of dollars at his sister’s home, knowing Frierson had a history of robberies. Steen told police the two men allegedly threatened to kill all of them if he didn’t go along with it.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 cash-only bond.