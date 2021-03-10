Second man charged in deadly shooting at Independence hotel Monday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A second man has been charged in a deadly shooting early Monday morning inside an Independence hotel room.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 29-year-old Tyler Russell, of Lee’s Summit, with second-degree murder, two counts of robbery and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to the killing of Tomas Galvan.

According to court documents, Independence police responded to the Executive Inn and Suites located on U.S. 40 Highway just before 4:30 a.m. Monday and found the victim, Galvan, in a lot of blood behind a partially opened hotel room door.

A witness stated two men had come to the hotel to meet the victim when they pulled out guns and one shot the victim in the head.

Before the suspects left, they took some of the victim’s property, including his cell phone.

Video surveillance captured the vehicle they left in and police identified the owner. Later that day, the vehicle owner’s son told police that the suspect had one arm and he also identified him as Tyler Russell.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 26-year-old Steven T. Decker with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000 for both Russell and Decker.

