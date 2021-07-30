Second man charged in Lake of the Ozarks shooting death

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A second suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man at a Lake of the Ozarks bar over memorial day weekend.

Craig Hawkins, a 23-year-old Jefferson City resident, was charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault on July 29th.

Hawkins is being held at the Camden County Detention Center while he awaits trial.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chad Tariq Brewer, a 29-year-old Jefferson City resident, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Watson.

Video footage from a bar patron showed Brewer raise his arm, fire a handgun, and leave the scene.

Deputies then arrested Brewer outside the venue for possession of 5.5 grams of cocaine.

An investigation by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office found that a fight occurred shortly before the shooting between the victim and several others.

