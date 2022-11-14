JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A second man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man in Merriam, Kansas, on Oct. 21.

John Daniel Crawford Murray, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, in Johnson County District Court in the stabbing death of 23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion.

The prosecutors also charged 20-year-old man Devin Darnell Braswell with first-degree murder on Nov. 11 in connection with the murder.

Merriam police responded to a reported stabbing near Royalty Way and Kings Cove Drive around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, who was identified as Dillon. He died on the scene.

Merriam police said someone got inside his apartment and stabbed Dillon multiple times. Police said there did not appear to be forced entry into the unit.

The family said Dillon was able to call 911, telling them he did not know who attacked him.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Braswell and Murray have not been released yet.

Braswell was arrested on Nov. 10, and he’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 14 at the Johnson County Court. His bond is set at $1 million.

Murray was arrested on Nov. 9, and his bond is set at $1 million He is in the custody of the state of Missouri and will be extradited back to the state of Kansas. He will have his first appearance at a later date.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.