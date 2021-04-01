Second mass vaccination clinic planned for Arrowhead Stadium in coming weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson says the state is planning to hold a second mass vaccination clinic at Arrowhead Stadium.

The news came during a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Parson did not release specific details about dates or times, but did acknowledge the clinic would happen later this month.

“We will be back in Kansas City. I assume we’ll be right back at Arrowhead. We know that was a huge success. We’ll be back there as just as kind of a time schedule would go, but I’d say we’ll definitely be there in April,” Parson said.

The first mass clinic held at Arrowhead in March vaccinated nearly 8,000 people over two days.

FOX4 will bring you details about appointments for the event as soon as they’re released.

Mass vaccination sites are also being held in St. Louis and Springfield as the state works to vaccinate thousands of people who are still waiting to get the COVID-19 shot.

Parson said he expected vaccination appointments to open up by the end of the month.

“I think by the end of April, in a lot of places, you’re literally going to be looking for people to vaccinate, or you’re going to be putting them in the local levels where you don’t see these mass vaccine or these vaccine clinics, you’re going to be able to go to the doctor, you’re going to be able to go to a pharmacy, a health clinic and the sooner we get there, the better,” Parson said.

