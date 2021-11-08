Second nurse in two months indicted for stealing fentanyl from Johnson County hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A second nurse has been charged with stealing fentanyl from a Johnson County hospital.

A federal grand jury indicted Alec Ramirez, 30, with possession of fentanyl, tampering and other related crimes. Ramirez was a registered nurse at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park.

According to court documents, Ramirez removed vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone, a narcotic pain medication, from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center. He is accused of replacing the medications with an alternate liquid then returning the vials to the cabinet.

This is the second nurse charged with taking fentanyl from Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park in the past two months.

In October, Faith Naccarato, 41, was indicted on a similar crime.

Court documents show Naccarato is accused of removing vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Meriam. The alleged crimes happened between January 2020 and April 2020.

According to court documents, she is accused of replacing the fentanyl with a different liquid substance and placing the vials back in the cabinets.

The DEA is investigating both cases.