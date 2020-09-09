Second person charged in connection with Raytown killing

RAYTOWN, Kan. — A second person has been charged in connection to the killing of 19-y-year-old Lucas Jester last month.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday 17-year-old Xzaveion King, of Lee’s Summit, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Aaron Michael Hays also faces second degree murder and second degree delivery of a controlled substance charges in connection to the murder.

According to court records, Raytown officers on Aug. 10 were dispatched to the 8400 block of Lane Drive where they found Jester deceased in a vehicle. He had been shot.

King told Raytown police that he and a friend had gone to meet the victim, Jester, for a drug deal. When they were inspecting the drugs, King told police, his friend shot the victim.

King told police that he knew his friend planned to shoot the victim.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000 for King.