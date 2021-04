BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — A second person has been charged in connection to a rural Buchanan County death in February, 2020.

Marcus Brooks is charged with first degree murder in the death of Ariel Starcher.

Marcus Brooks Mugshot

Starcher’s body was found in a bag in a ditch along Vincent Road on February 18, 2020 by a Missouri Department of Transportation employee.

Brooks’ bond was denied.

Taylor Stoughton was charged with second degree murder in Starchers death.