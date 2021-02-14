Second person dies following Saturday night shooting in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a second person has died following a triple-shooting Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 1100 Rd. When they arrived they found three men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of those two victims died overnight from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they are in the process of notifying family members and will not release the identity of the victims until then.

The investigating into the shooting is ongoing.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.