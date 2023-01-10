KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has died from injuries sustained in a crash during a Kansas City, Kansas police chase earlier this week.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, KCK police officers were involved in a chase with a suspect of a GMC Terrain taken in an aggravated armed robbery/carjacking near N. 18th Street and Orville Avenue.

The police chase continued into the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri with the suspect driver speeding eastbound on Independence Avenue.

The suspect driver then failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Independence and Hardesty and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling north on Hardesty, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The front seat passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead Tuesday from her injuries.

The suspect driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by KCPD. No KCPD officers were directly involved in the chase.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).