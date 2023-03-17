OLATHE, Kan. —Johnson County leaders are moving forward with plans to upgrade a community greenspace in downtown Olathe.

Phase two of the Johnson County Square project is set to begin construction next week.

Last year county leaders agreed to partner with the City of Olathe to renovate the property between the Johnson County Administration building at the Johnson County District Courthouse.

The $2.9 million project will include the design and construction of a memorial plaza, a multipurpose stage, a playground, various art installations and a tree grove seating area.

Construction will begin on Monday, March 20 with the work expected to wrap up by August. Fencing will be placed around the project area. County staff say some sidewalks may be closed when materials are being delivered to the site, but no street closures are expected during construction.

Once the project is complete Johnson County will be responsible for the park maintenance and the City of Olathe will oversee community programming for activities in the square.