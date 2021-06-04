Second round of artwork chosen for KCI Airport’s new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five new art installations that will decorate Kansas City International Airport’s new single-terminal design have been announced.

The art selection panel selected the five designs because they either reflected the wonder of travel or Kansas City history.

The works will be placed in the new terminal and parking garage at KCI.

The budget for artwork at KCI’s new terminal is $5.65 million. Kansas City’s new terminal is expected to open on budget and on time in early 2023.

You can see the renderings of the five new art projects in the gallery below.

“We are confident that we have a selection of public artworks that will complement the beauty of Kansas City’s new airport terminal,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation. “As the front door of the community, the New Terminal will provide the first impression to many first-time visitors. This art will convey that we are truly world-class.”

KCI leaders have already selected four other major art pieces earlier this year.

The final call for artists at KCI closes June 18, 2021 for concourses A and B. You can learn more about the search for artists here.

The city hopes travelers will see the new terminal and parking garage as a big upgrade.

“We will have 39 gates open, which is more than we have at existing terminals B and C today, so we will be growing in this facility,” said Justin Meyer with the KC Aviation Department.

The new parking garage will be seven stories high and will be able to accommodate more than 6,000 cars.

Officials say 18 lanes of security should also speed things up.

Another big upgrade: bathrooms after the security check.

“In this facility, we’ll more than double the count of toilet fixtures, restrooms fixtures beyond security,” Meyer said. “So the days of waiting for a restroom inside the gated area will be over when this terminal opens.”

