Second staff member at Lansing Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19 complications

LANSING, Kan. — A second staff member at Lansing Correctional Facility has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced that a staff member died Tuesday, May 12.

The staff member was a man over age 50 who had worked at KDOC for nearly 20 years.

This is the second staff member death in as many days. Staff member George Bernard “Bernie” Robare, 61, died on May 11.

Lansing Correctional Facility has seen a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases with 728 residents and 88 staff members testing positive, according to KDOC’s website.

Three inmates have also died of COVID-19 complications.

“This has been an extremely difficult week for our agency and staff,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said.

“We are devastated and extend our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of this dedicated public servant.”