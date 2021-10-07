Second suspect arrested in September deadly shooting near KU campus in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting last month near the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.

Lawrence police said Wednesday, authorities from the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr. for suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing of 21-year-old Christian Willis, of Wichita.

A week after the killing, police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero also for suspicion of first-degree murder.

Willis was killed in a shooting Sept. 8, at an apartment near 15th Street and Kentucky Street.

Spates was arrested in Tennessee and will be taken to the Douglas County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

