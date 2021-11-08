Second suspect charged in 2020 deadly shooting of pregnant woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old is now facing charges in the death of a pregnant Kansas City woman who was walking her 1-year-old in a stroller at the time she was killed.

David Everson

David W. Everson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 2020 death of Diamon Eichelburger.

Jovon Burrell, who was charged last year, also faces the same counts in this case.

Court records say Kansas City police were called to a gas station near 27th and Van Brunt Boulevard just before noon on a reported shooting where they found Eichelburger suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Eichelburger was four months pregnant, according to her boyfriend at the time.

Detectives also found multiple shell casings in the area.

According to court records, a witness told police that a man drove up to them outside the gas station, asked “Ain’t you Diamon?” and then began firing several shots.

Court documents say Burrell posted a video of the crime scene to social media, including the words, “she dead she dead” and laughing emojis.

In November 2021, a juvenile who was in the suspects’ vehicle at the time told police he heard Everson talking to someone outside the vehicle and then heard gunshots, court records say. The witness told police that Everson told him he shot the woman because Eichelburger set his cousin up, prosecutors say.

Burrell told police he had been driving the vehicle, court records say, and that a third person (now identified as Everson) was the shooter.

But when Everson was taken into custody, he told police the juvenile fired the shots at Eichelburger, court documents say.

When reviewing Everson’s cell phone data, police found multiple text messages related to the homicide, including “I hit her 5 times dead in her face,” court documents say.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash only.