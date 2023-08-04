Scene following a Kansas City shooting where police say two teens died at 8th and Bales on July 23, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second teenager has died following a double shooting last month in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded to a reported shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in the area of 8th and Bales, a few blocks south of Independence Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they were summoned to an unresponsive teen on the sidewalk who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 16-year-old Adan Morales-Alvarado.

Another teen victim was taken to the hospital, also with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition. KCPD learned the second victim, identified as 15-year-old Angel Macias, was pronounced dead at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

Detectives say they do not have any suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.