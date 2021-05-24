WATCH LIVE: Second week of trial for suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The murder trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts resumes in Davenport Monday.

Testimony in Cristhian Rivera’s trial began last Wednesday following two days of jury selection. So far, multiple witnesses have taken the stand, including Mollie’s former boyfriend and his brother.

Last Friday prosecutors showed the jury photos of where they found Mollie’s body, about a month after she disappeared while jogging on July 18, 2018. Police say Rivera led detectives to the cornfield where he disposed of her body and concealed it with corn stalks.

A DNA expert also testified that Mollie’s blood matched blood stains in the trunk of Rivera’s car.

The defense countered saying the DNA testing didn’t go far enough and that DNA testing of Tibbetts’ body was only conducted to confirm her identity and not to identify a possible suspect.

Defense attorney Chad Frese explored that line of questioning during the testimony of Iowa State Crime Lab Criminalist Tara Scott.

Frese: “What was the purpose, to your understanding, of the fingernails being submitted to you?” Scott: “They were being submitted as a possible known profile of the Jane Doe at the time.” Frese: “Is there any way to look at these fingernails and be able to tell if there was any DNA from someone else there?” Scott: “You could swab them to see if there was DNA from someone else, yes.” Frese: “Was that ever done?” Scott: “No.”

The prosecution will resume calling witnesses Monday at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. The trial was moved there due to pre-trial publicity of the case.

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson will be in Davenport covering the trial all week.