KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) is asking drivers to plan ahead for their commute Tuesday as crews begin to make repairs along I-435.

Tomorrow crews will be making urgent bridge expansion joint replacements along the interstate. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec, 6 westbound I-435 will be reduced to two lanes between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd St.

The work is expected to be complete by noon on Thursday, Dec. 22. The closure is expected to cause significant delays and will require additional ramp closures.

Crews will close one lane of traffic from southbound I-435 to westbound I-435. One lane of traffic will remain open.

Two lanes on the ramp from westbound I-470 to westbound I-435 will be closed. One lane will remain open.

The ramp from southbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-435 will be closed.

The ramp from Bannister Road to westbound I-435 will be closed.

The work is expected to significantly impact traffic along westbound I-470, northbound I-49, southbound I-435, and southbound U.S. 71.