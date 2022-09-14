KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A communications app used in school districts across the nation, including here in the Kansas City area, was hit with a security breach that affected multiple individual accounts.

The Seesaw app is used as a place where teachers can post assignments, talk with parents, post class pictures or a place where parents can post their child’s work.

The company Seesaw announced Wednesday morning that a link to an inappropriate image was being shared via the messages feature.

“The safety and privacy of our teachers, students and families is our number one priority and we are taking this extremely seriously,” the company said.

Seesaw said this incident was led by an outside actor and happened as a result of a coordinated attempt to guess user account passwords.

The company said it was not compromised but individual user accounts were compromised and used to send an inappropriate link.

Liberty Public Schools sent an email to families on the incident and said very few individuals in the district were affected.

“Seesaw has assured us that they are continuing to monitor and investigate the situation,” the school district said.

Seesaw said it has taken a series of actions to stop the issue and put additional protections in place to prevent future issues from happening.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.