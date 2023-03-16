KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man’s body was left in the middle of a busy road Wednesday night. The shocking scene happened in front of several cars on the city’s northeast side at Independence Avenue and Olive Street.

Security cameras at nearby businesses captured the scene at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

One business, which asked not to be identified, showed FOX4 the footage. It showed several cars driving along Independence when what looks like a red Dodge Challenger stops in the middle of the road.

Less than a minute later, that car takes a left onto Olive, revealing a man’s body left behind in the street. When FOX4 asked the business if the police had seen the footage, they said ‘no.’

KCPD has since identified the victim as 30-year-old Abdullahi Yussuf, who FOX4 chose to blur in the footage.

Officers showed up at the scene just a couple of minutes later, blocking off the street for several hours to process the scene and speak with potential witnesses.

Twenty-four hours later, the investigation is still ongoing with no arrests made.

FOX4 spoke with a few people at one business at a strip mall across the street.

A 26-year-old man told us he knew the 30-year-old victim, and that he only learned about his childhood friend’s death when FOX4 inquired about the surveillance footage. He also told us that that particular area has a heavy East African presence, with many people from Somalia, including himself and the victim.

KCPD is not revealing how Yussuf died, or if he was killed at the scene or somewhere else and dumped there.

With more questions than answers, a $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can call the TIPS hotline to remain anonymous at (816) 474-TIPS.