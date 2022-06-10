KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security guard is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while patrolling apartments in Kansas City.

Police were called to the apartments at 400 East Armour Boulevard at about 3 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, the guard saw the suspect near the apartments and while attempting to identify the suspect, several shots were fired in the security guard’s direction.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No suspect information is available at this time.

