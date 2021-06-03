Security screening coming back to Westport on weekends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With mask mandates gone and capacity limits returning to pre-pandemic levels, the Westport Entertainment District is bringing back security screening around the perimeter of the pedestrian-only area on weekends.

Starting Friday, June 4, five checkpoints will be placed around what is now known as Westport Live starting at 11 p.m. and through 3 a.m. on weekends.

Screening has been performed since 2018 and is performed to forbid weapons, open containers and check IDs in the 10 block entertainment district.

Parked vehicles will not be able to exit the pedestrian-only area from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the weekend.

A new traffic pattern will be implemented to improve flow and access to parking. Additional parking and ride pick-up options are also available for pedestrians.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android