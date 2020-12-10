Security steps up as threats of cyber attacks threaten distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY Mo — Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been recommended for distribution, security of the precious cargo is a priority for those moving it and storing it.

U.S. Marshalls and G.P.S technology will be used to protect and track shipments of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the U.S. and right here in the metro.

“The fact that it’s a private public partnership, makes it less likely but I think we need to always be aware of that,” said Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.

Blunt is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He says there are 53 different COVID-19 vaccination networks, with each state and territory in charge of its own distribution plan and security responsibilities. He believes splitting up the distribution chains minimizes the kinds of problems that could happen with a big, national distribution effort. Blunt says the U.S. is ready with a cyber-offense and defense strategy if bad actors try to disrupt distribution.

“This would be a case where the health of the country and the health of our economy is out there,” Blunt said. “They would they would pay a big price as they should, of seeing their own systems minimized and jeopardized by their own bad behavior.”

The Department of Homeland Security has been dealing with security threats surrounding COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“When we saw the test kits, it was often foreign actors, which is D.H.S’s main investigative forefront is anything coming from abroad,” said Homeland Security Deputy Special Agent in Charge Jamey Wright.

Along with Customs and Border Protection, his agency has intercepted frequent shipments of fake COVID-19 testing kits, traced back to foreign countries and tracked down the distribution networks within the United States.

“Now that the vaccine is coming out, obviously, we believe that those will also continue,” Wright said. “We will see fraudulent vaccines advertised on the dark web and different internet sites that are not not recognized by the medical field and not legitimate vaccines.”

D.H.S. urges people to:

Always consult a licensed medical professional to get the vaccine Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatment over the internet – this includes online pharmacies, social media and the dark web.

Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccines and miracle treatments or cures and don’t provide your financial information.

There is a lot riding on the distribution and security of this vaccine.

“If this doesn’t go well, after all the effort we’ve made to get this vaccine out there quicker than anybody would have imagined possible, the country will be outraged,” Blunt said. “And I will too.”

Local hospitals that will be receiving vaccines have security measures in place. The University of Kansas Health System has been working closely with the Kansas Department of Health but much of the security information is classified.

“We were unable to tell our physicians some of the information because it is so secretive and classified,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson. “We want to just make sure that number one, all those distribution places can get the supply of vaccine that they’re supposed to get and once they get it, it is safe.”

Truman medical center is also receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Its first shipment will be used to immunize it’s medical staff.

“We are very aware of the concern around security around this vaccine,” said President and CEO Charlie Shields. “You have a very precious commodity in limited supply.

Truman has done 80,000 COVID-19 through its drive through testing site and predicts down the road it may do the same with immunizations.

Confidential security measures are in place to protect Truman’s supply and may increase as the vaccines roll in.

“We know that there is a risk out there and we know that there are so called bad actors that are interested in this. We also know that the potential exists for people who want to acquire it and sell it on the black market,” Shields said. “We know that’s all out there, so we’ve taken a number of strategies and put them in place to make sure that the vaccine is safe once it arrives at the hospital.”

The Department of Homeland Security has set up a hotline to report suspicious activity related to the COVID-19 vaccine. 866 DHS 2 ICE (866 347 2423).