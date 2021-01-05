Sedalia 4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

SEDALIA, Mo. — Sedalia police say a 4-year-old boy died after he accidentally shot himself at his family’s home.

The boy, Andre Walker, died after the shooting on Sunday night, Jan. 3.

Sedalia police said the boy’s parents told officers he somehow got ahold of a loaded handgun and shot himself. Police Commander David Woolery said several people, including two other children, were in the house at the time.

Police say the investigation is continuing but no foul play is suspected.

Sedalia is the county seat of Pettis County and is located a little more than 21 miles east of Whiteman Air Force Base.