SEDALIA, Mo. — A 30-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is facing charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and having a stolen handgun.

The Sedalia Police Department reports that over the course of the past three months, they have been investigating an individual, identified as William “Lavelle” Taylor, who was suspected to be trafficking methamphetamine in the Sedalia/Pettis County area.

As part of the on-going investigation, four search warrants were obtained and executed on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, detectives stopped a vehicle driven by Taylor and issued a search warrant. Inside the vehicle they found methamphetamine.

Both Taylor and a female passenger were arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.

Booking photo of William L. Taylor, courtesy of Pettis County Sheriff

At the same time of the traffic stop, investigators and deputies served a search warrant at a motel room being used by Taylor where they found a handgun and money believed to be the profit from illegal drug sales. The handgun was later confirmed to be stolen out of Sedalia.

Two additional search warrants were later served, one at Taylor’s apartment and a vehicle registered to him. Inside the vehicle investigators found over one pound of methamphetamine and additional evidence indicates Taylor was distributing it.

According to court records, Taylor has been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A $75,000 cash bond has been set for Taylor.