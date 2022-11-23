PECULIAR, Mo. — A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.

The crash was reported just before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on 211th Street, west of Route J, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2020 Harley Davidson was southbound on Route J and was making a right turn on 211th Street when the vehicle overturned, ran off the roadway and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to MSHP.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Lewis W. Laughlin, 62, of Sedalia.

The Peculiar Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted the highway patrol following the crash.

