SEDALIA, Mo. — An investigation into a Sedalia police shooting is now in the hands of prosecutors.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated after a Sedalia police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old man. Investigators said they’ve turned the case over to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at a home near U.S. 50 Highway and S. Harrison Avenue on May 29.

A man, later identified as Masen T. Moore of Sedalia, tried to leave as officers arrive.

Officers said Moore shot at them. A Sedalia police officer returned fire, hitting and killing Moore. No officers were injured.

The prosecutor’s office will now review the case to determine if any charges should be filed.

