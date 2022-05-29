SEDALIA, Mo. — Around 6:30 p.m. this evening, a Sedalia Police Officer was involved in a shooting.
A male suspect has been pronounced dead after exchanging gunfire with the officer.
No officers or other citizens were injured.
US-50 Hwy is closed between S. Quincy Ave and S. Grand Ave.
