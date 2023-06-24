SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia, Missouri Police Department is continuing to search for a 31-year-old man who has not been seen in over two months.

Police said Andrew Frantz was last seen April 20, leaving the residence he was staying at. His destination was unknown.

He was last seen driving his white 2019 Ford Escape SUV bearing a Florida license plate number of AV1-3NF.

Frantz is known to frequent the Kansas City, Missouri area, according to police.

He’s described as standing 5-feet-11 and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and a large tattoo on his neck that includes a ram.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Police said they are just trying to locate Frantz to check on his wellbeing and make sure that he’s safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sedalia Police Department at (660) 826-8100. If seen outside of the Sedalia area, call 911.