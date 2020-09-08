Sedalia School District orders a first-grade class, teacher to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

SEDALIA, Mo. — Sedalia School District 200 has ordered a first-grade class at Skyline Elementary School to quarantine as the result of a positive test for COVID-19.

The district, in conjunction with the Pettis County Health Center, issued a quarantine order for all students and the teacher in that classroom.

The announcement comes on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and the district says students and the teacher can return on Sept. 16.

Additionally, a staff member who works in one-on-one and small group settings has tested positive.

The district said because everyone who was involved wore a mask at all times, other students and staff members who encountered these people through the day are deemed to be at low risk for exposure.

The families of every student affected has been notified.

The district says it will remain in contact with the Pettis County Health Center to ensure they are following the best protocols to provide a healthy environment for all.