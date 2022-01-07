Sedalia School District cancels school on Friday, too many bus drivers out sick

Screenshot of message from Sedalia 200 website. School canceled because too many bus drivers out sick

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia School District canceled school on Friday, January 7, due to a lack of bus drivers.

The district says that too many bus drivers called in sick, requiring them to cancel school altogether.

FOX4 reached out to the district for more information and have not yet received a response.

