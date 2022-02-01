SEDALIA, Mo. — According to the FOX4 Weather Team, the expectation is that the worst of the snowfall will target cities east of the Kansas City metro.

A foot of snow Wednesday? It’s in the realm of possibility for places like Sedalia and nearby Warrensburg.

On Tuesday evening 50 Highway was still sloppy in a wet-and-rainy way but not yet in a snowy way. Cities following the road, however, know it is coming.

Most every school has already canceled classes for Wednesday, including the University of Central Missouri, as they brace for impact from the weather.

“What we’re expecting, I believe it’s coming in around 13-14 inches of snow. So we’ve already activated our emergency snow routes,” said 1st Ward Councilman Tom Oldham, Sedalia.

Oldham said they are preparing for 12-hour plowing shifts on Wednesday dealing with snow that is pretty to look at but also pretty heavy.

“If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out,” Oldham said.

“I think for the first six hours of the snow that’s going to come, it’s going to be nice. You’re going to get your snowman. You’re going to get your snowball fights in. Anything afterwards I think we’re going to be fed up with the snow and ready for it to leave,” Oldham said.

Danielle Dulin is city manager in Warrensburg. She said they are dealing with the same issue many cities are working through, they had two plow drivers retire in 2020 and have not been able to fill those positions.

She hopes people remain patient.

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic, I think we all learned how to work from home – be better at working from home,” Dulin said.

“Prior to being the city manager at the public works director here in Warrensburg I would tell you ‘If it’s going to snow, I wish it would just snow. A good 6-8 inches of snow,'” Dulin said.

“But now the crew tells me I’m crazy and we’re hoping for a dusting this evening,” Dulin said.

“In jest, hoping for a dusting. We know that’s not going to happen,” Dulin said.

In Sedalia, Oldham said they have 340 tons of salt to help them through this week, that’s a far better number than what they were dealing with during salt shortages last year.