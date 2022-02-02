WARRENSBURG, Mo. — While a lot of major streets have already handled the bulk of their snow dig-out, some areas east of the Kansas City metro are still dealing with ice.

Ice potentially hidden as a second round of flakes started to fall Wednesday evening. City officials in Warrensburg are expecting another 1-2 inches.

But that snow is coming on the heels of the larger snowfall in Sedalia and Warrensburg and potentially does not feel as rough for people are getting a handle on their driveways and sidewalks.

On Wednesday, school was out in Warrensburg. That includes classes at Warrior Jujitsu taught by Billy Matheny.

“I teach judo, jujitsu, and mixed martial arts classes for adults and kids,” Matheny said while shoveling the entrance to his studio.

“I actually thought of this earlier because – before I came and did this – I had to do my driveway and my sidewalk at home,” Matheny said about shoveling.

“And I’m a gym rat. When I’m not here I’m constantly working out. And I realized pretty quickly that my bench press and my black belt techniques do me absolutely no good out here,” Matheny said.

The athletic input required for shoveling was even worse in Sedalia where snow totals nearly doubled that of areas to its immediate West.

Warrensburg City Manager Danielle Dulin said they are fortunate they got less than what they expected.

“Lucked out a little bit there. We did start experiencing a little bit of drifting – blowing of snow so it was really hard for us to keep those arterials and collectors open. So we did go through the night,” Dulin said.

“It’s a sense of relief. The 6-8 inches is still more challenging in the core than if it’s just 2 or 3. When you start looking at it being that big of a dump of snow – 12 inches or 17 inches – then you have to start worrying about what you do with the snow,” Dulin said.

Temperatures are still low, low enough to affect the performance of salt.

That means shovels are out, even if business is closed for Matheny.

“My students love to be here. If I would have opened they would have been here and that’s kind of why we have the mandatory closure. It’s because if I am open and leave it up to them they will show up. And I don’t want to take that risk with any of my students,” Matheny said.

The Warrensburg School District has already canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

