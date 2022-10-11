OTTAWA, Kan. — A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on Kansas Highway 33, north of Pawnee Road.

The driver of a Kia Sorento was traveling south on K-33 when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a Dodge that was traveling north.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 50-year-old Tina M. Milburn, of Sedalia. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were reported to have minor injuries. They were not wearing seat belts as well, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

