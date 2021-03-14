Sedalia woman killed, two teens injured, in three-vehicle crash Saturday

SEDALIA, Mo. — A 33-year-old Sedalia woman was killed and two teenagers were injured following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Pettis County.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Saturday on 32nd Street, just east of Rissler Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1990 Ford was traveling behind a 2013 Toyota when the driver of the Toyota slowed to yield to an oncoming vehicle at a narrow bridge. The driver of the Ford attempted to avoid the Toyota and swerved into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota on the driver’s side and struck a 2007 Saturn head-on. The Saturn went off the roadway and struck a ditch.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as Christina M. Rice, was taken to Bothwell Hospital where she died from her injuries. A 13-year-old passenger in Rice’s car was taken to the University of Columbia Medical Center with serious injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to the highway patrol.

The 16-year-old driver of the Ford was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not reported to have injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.