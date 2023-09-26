SEDALIA, Mo. — A Sedalia family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against a former Pettis County deputy who shot and killed their daughter during a traffic stop.

Court records don’t disclose the settlement amount, which a judge approved earlier this month.

Hannah Fizer’s father filed the lawsuit in 2021 after her death in June 2020.

Former Pettis County Deputy Jordan Schutte shot Fizer during a traffic stop, saying the 25-year-old threatened to shoot him. She was not armed.

The deputy told investigators he stopped Fizer for speeding. He said she refused to give him her ID and pulled out her phone to record the incident.

There was no dash camera or body camera video available of the shooting. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office used to have cameras but said financial issues prevented them from maintaining the old ones or buying new ones.

But surveillance video from nearby did capture the deadly shooting.

In 2021, a special prosecutor decided not to file charges against the deputy, calling the shooting “avoidable but justifiable.” Schutte has since left the sheriff’s office.