Sedgwick County sheriff releases name of 3-year-old boy who died after he was hit by truck near Wichita

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 3-year-old boy who was run over and killed late Monday afternoon. He was Kannon Agnew of Goddard.

The accident happened just south of Goddard in the 2400 block of S. 183rd St. West. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

“We responded to the scene here at 23rd Street South and 183rd West where we came upon a 3-year-old boy who had massive injuries and appeared to be ran over by a truck,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter.

According to Easter, the current investigation appears to show this incident to be strictly an accident that occurred when the father of the child and three other children were outside.

A 40-year-old male family member was behind the wheel of a GMC Sierra truck and was maneuvering the truck to hitch onto a trailer. The 3-year-old boy needed to change his flip-flops, and the family member didn’t see him step away. As the family member was going to hook up the truck to a trailer, he didn’t see the little boy sitting there and inadvertently ran over him.

The 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene when officials got there.

“We’ll continue our follow-up investigation. If there’s anything criminal whatsoever, we’ll present that to the DA’s office,” Easter said. “Right now just from the onset, it appears that it’s a horrible accident, but we have to let the investigation go where it may and if there’s something criminal, then we’ll present it to the DA’s office.”

Easter said an accident reconstruction team will continue the next steps of the investigation, and detectives will also follow up with interviews.

