WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) welcomed African elephant Callee Tuesday.

The male elephant comes to Wichita from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Callee, 22, was originally born at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

He was brought to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo four years ago. There he has sired three calves, one of which was the first African elephant born in their zoo’s history, with two more expected to be born in the next 10 months.

Moving Callee was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan because it mimics elephant behavior in the wild. Males typically travel in small bachelor herds, finding mates and eventually moving on.

The children are then raised in multigenerational family groups. Right now he is getting settled into his new home, and once he is acclimated, he will be introduced to the other elephants.

Catch a glimpse of Callee on the Sedgwick County Zoo’s Animal Cams.