See the latest Kansas City metro road conditions, traffic maps as winter weather continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow continues to fall Monday across most parts of the Kansas city area, and as the day starts to wind down, many have turned their focus to road conditions.

Is it safe to drive home from work? How bad are the highways and side streets?

Scroll down for live blog coverage through Monday’s rush hour as we cover road conditions, crashes and more.

City and state officials in both Kansas and Missouri are urging people to just stay home if they can. Between the below-zero temperatures outside and the snow falling, officials say driving if you don’t need to isn’t advised.

As of 3:30 p.m., most major interstates in the metro are clear or partially covered but have some passable lanes. Visibility is difficult in some areas. Traffic is moving much slower near downtown Kansas City, and there are several crashes and stalled vehicles across the area.

If you have to drive, officials are urging everyone to please use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster. Take your time, slow down and stay alert.

Check out these traveler maps that show current conditions, including live cameras, to see what interstates or highways look like for your drive.

Side streets will largely depend on the city you live in and whether they’ve been plowed yet. If you’d like to check the progress of plows in your neighborhood, check out these links: