See where you can drop off taxes in Clay County without having to get out of your car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Collector’s Office set up its first drive-through location for residents to pay their annual taxes, working to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-through is in the parking lot of Northgate Middle School, 2117 NE 48th Street, next to the Clay County Annex.

“We’re set up in a Northland Incident Command Center vehicle,” County Collector Lydia McEvoy told FOX4. “It’s a lot of safer for everyone to stay in their cars and drive through to pay their bills.

“At the end of the year, the annex gets so crowded inside with everyone paying their taxes,” she added. “That building just doesn’t have enough room to keep everyone socially distanced. We set up the drive-through because we want to keep everyone safe,”

McEvoy said her office also set up a tent on the east side of the courthouse in Liberty where residents can pay their personal property taxes at a safe distance.

“We also have drop boxes set up for residents to pay their taxes,” she said. “Or they can mail in their payments or make credit card payments online.”

She added: “There are a lot of options available, but the drive-through has worked great.”

The collector’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Next week, it’s open until 6 p.m., Monday-Wednesday. Clay County taxes are due on December 31.

Find more information available on the collector’s website.