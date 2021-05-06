Seeing lights in the sky? SpaceX Starlink satellite — not UFOs — passes over Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re seeing a strange string of lights in the sky Thursday night, don’t worry. It’s not aliens invading.
It’s just a SpaceX Starlink satellite traveling over the Kansas City region.
Others in various parts of the central Midwest, like Iowa and Nebraska, are also reporting sightings. People across the country have been reporting them since SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
According to Starlink, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, the satellites will deliver internet service both domestically and internationally.
Starlink is particularly targeted at rural residents who have slow internet speeds. Users can expect to see data speeds from 50Mb/s to 150 Mb/s in most locations.
This week, SpaceX said about 500,000 people have put orders for the Starlink service so far. Thousands are on beta service already, but it won’t roll out more fully until later in the year.
You can track the Starlink satellites here or see a live Starlink map here.