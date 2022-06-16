heat wave in the city and hand showing thermometer for high temperature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the heat holds the Kansas City metro in its grips, forecasted temperatures are predicted to be even hotter early next week.

Anyone who spends time outside needs to be aware of the impact the heat may have on their health.

Doctors at University Health in Kansas City said to seek medical help immediately if you experience any of the following symptoms:

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water.

not sweating even while feeling too hot.

a high temperature of 104 or above.

fast breathing or shortness of breath.

feeling confused.

a seizure.

feeling like your about to loose conscious.

They are all symptoms of heat stroke.

The situation likely won’t hit that point, if you pay attention. Your body will also give you signs before reaching an emergency point, according to doctors.

“It’s important that you stay very attuned to your body and if you start to experience symptoms such as nausea, significant headache, those are kind of early symptoms that would suggest that your body is starting to reach a point where it’s getting to be problematic,” Dr. Adam Algren, emergency medicine, said.

He said the good thing is that you can recover if you recognize the symptoms early.

Make sure you move to somewhere that is cool as quickly as possible.

“Once you recognize it and get inside, your body is able to kind of correct itself at that point,” Algren said.

If you have to be outside, make sure you wear loose, lightweight clothing. Drink a lot of water and take a lot of breaks to get out of the heat.

