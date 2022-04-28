KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department announced a new initiative that gives sexual assault survivors a new way to report their incidents.

Seek Then Speak is a program made in partnership with End Violence Against Women International where survivors can stay anonymous and document their cases.

A PDF will be provided for each submissions, but no information is stored.

“There’s no statute of limitation for some sexual assaults in Missouri. So that PDF, when a survivor is ready, will contain the details to bolster cases we submit to the prosecutor’s office,” KCPD tweeted.

KCPD says it investigates hundreds of cases every year, but national research shows only 20% of assaults are reported.

Seek Then Speak is available for people over 13 years old and can be translated into over 100 languages.

“We hope that by providing Seek Then Speak, more survivors will feel heard. We hope survivors, on their terms and timetable, will report their assault,” the police department said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.