OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Drivers are being told to avoid southbound U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Friday morning due to an overturned semi truck.

At 7:30 a.m. Overland Park police were called to southbound U.S. 69 Highway at Blue Valley Parkway for an injury crash. Police say a semi truck overturned on the highway, leaving traffic at a standstill.

Police have not provided any additional details about what caused the semi to overturn, or the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.