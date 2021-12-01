Two dead after fiery semi crash near Truman Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating following a deadly single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on the westbound Interstate 70 off ramp and Interstate 435 on ramp near the Truman Sports Complex.

Police tell FOX4 the driver was on the curve and caught on fire.

Two people have been pronounced dead.

Police said emergency vehicles have the ramp closed and portions of I-435 southbound to I-70 eastbound are blocked as well.

The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours while crews off load the contents and investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash and fire remain under investigation.

The Kansas City Fire Department remains on scene with a Haz Mat crew.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will have more information coming up on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.